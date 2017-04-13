Convicted Kan. killer guilty of attack on female corrections officer

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man serving time in prison for murder in Seward County has been convicted on a charge of aggravated battery of a corrections officer.

A court determined Eddie Nunez, 29, was guilty of battering and causing injury to a female officer at the central unit of the Hutchinson Correctional Facility in January of 2016.

According to court testimony, the officer had given permission for Nunez cell door to be opened so he could empty his trash.

She was distracted by other inmates, turned and saw Nunez’s fist. She was struck repeatedly.

She testified that she went underneath a nearby stairway trying to escape, but he followed her and continued to hit and kick her.

During the altercation, she couldn’t get to her radio, so she finally started screaming. Help then arrived. She suffered a black eye and other bruising.

With the conviction, Nunez could receive a maximum sentence of over 11 years in prison added to what he is already serving for a second-degree murder conviction from 2005.

Sentencing is set for next month.