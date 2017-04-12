Social media busy over Kan. special congressional election

WICHITA – Republican Ron Estes says his victory in Tuesday’s special congressional election in Kansas shows that it remains a solid GOP state.

From the President to a former Kansas congressman, a variety of people reacted to Estes win on social media.

Great win in Kansas last night for Ron Estes, easily winning the Congressional race against the Dems, who spent heavily & predicted victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

Congrats to Congressman-elect Ron Estes! Guess who saved his bacon today? Hint: it wasn’t the GOP House leadership. pic.twitter.com/gZXPyMPxFG — Tim Huelskamp (@CongHuelskamp) April 12, 2017

Congratulations to Ron Estes on his election to Congress! #KS04 pic.twitter.com/wuWV8APz8x — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) April 12, 2017

Estes is the state treasurer. He held off a stronger than expected challenge from Wichita civil rights attorney James Thompson to claim the south-central Kansas seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

It was the first special congressional election since Donald Trump’s election as president.