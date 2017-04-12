Riley County Arrests April 12

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Bryson Moffett, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Ave. on April 11, 2017 at approximately 10:25 AM. Moffett was arrested for distribution of marijuana, as well as on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant probation violation. Moffett was given no bond and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

Jimmie Dodson III, 16, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 00 block of Waterway Pl. on April 11, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Dodson III was arrested on a Riley County District Cout warrant for failure to appear. Dodson was given no bond and transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. on April 11, 2017 at approximately 12:10 PM. Officers listed Donna Lynn, 47, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect entered her residence when she was gone and took cash and pills. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,710.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape, electronic solicitation, and contribute to a child misconduct in Riley County on April 11, 2017. A mother reported finding text messages and pictures that suggested her 13 year old daughter was in a sexual relationship with a 24 year old male, and that the male had provided her daughter with marijuana. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information regarding this case will be released.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on April 11, 2017 at approximately 2:40 PM. Officers listed EAN Holdings, LLC as the victim when an employee reported that a 27 year old male rented a 2017 white Nissan Rogue from them and had not returned it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $19,000.00.

James Cromer, 37, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 11, 2017 at approximately 3:55 PM. Cromer was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Cromer’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.