Manhattan Public Libarary to host Teen Resume Workshop

From 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at Manahttan Public Library, teens will learn how to apply for summer jobs and volunteer positions. The Manhat tan Public Library is hosting a resume and interview workshop that will give teens tips about where to apply, how to present yourself in an interview, and how to create an excellent resume.

K-State Research and Extension is partnering with the library to bring this program to Manahttan’s young workforce. Their experts will be on hand to provide advice and conduct mock interviews.

“Our goal is to connect teens with professionals who will look critically at their skills and experiences in order to help craft well-designed resumes. Teens also will participate in mock interviews and be given constructive feedback, which we hope will give them confidence when applying for jobs,” says Young Adult Librarian Rachael Schmidtlein.

Teens are encouraged to dress for success and are asked to bring a flash drive along with a list of their previous work experience or extracurricular activities to the workshop. Registration is required for this event.

All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Avenue, (785) 776-4741 ext. 403, or visit www.MHKLibrary.org.