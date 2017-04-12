KSDB to host campus carry roundtable discussion

K-State’s student-run radio station 91.9 KSDB will host a campus carry roundtable discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at KSDB’s main studio in 313 McCain Audi torium, on the third floor.

The topic will cover the expiration of concealed carry exemptions for Kansas public universities. Guests will include Kansas Representatives Sydney Carlin, Blake Carpenter and John Whitmer, and K-State professor Philip Nel and graduate student Michael Reichenberger.

To listen, tune into 91.9 FM, download the free Wildcat 91.9 mobile app, or stream the discussion online. Questions will be taken via social media @ksdbfm at any time and listeners can call 785-532-0919 to ask questions live on air.