Kan. teen hospitalized after motorcycle swerves to miss school bus

RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson teen was injured in an accident just after 3:45p.m. Tuesday in Reno County.

A motorcycle driven by Tyler Carl Day, 18, Hutchinson, was traveling in the 9000 Block of east 4th Avenue. He swerved to avoid a USD 313 Buhler school bus stopped to let a student off, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency responders transported Day to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with undetermined injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s department.

The accident remains under investigation.