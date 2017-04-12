HandsOn K-State to host mobile food pantry

HandsOn Kansas State will host its third mobile food distribution of the semester in conjunction with Harvesters Community Food Network of Topeka from 4 to 6 p. m. on Friday in parking lot C-1 of the Recreation Complex.

As part of K-State’s new FEED K-State initiative, HOKS will continue to address the “hidden hunger” and financial stress many students feel after paying tuition, books, and housing cost.

This food distribution is open to anyone at no cost and will accommodate families and individuals who can drive through with vehicles and those walking without transportation.