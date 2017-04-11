Suspect jailed for alleged kidnapping of 2 Salina women

SALINE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for an alleged kidnapping.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday police, the Kansas Highway Patrol and a 12-member SWAT team arrested Matthew Collier, 30, at a Salina apartment 2363 Chapel Ridge.

Collier was being sought by authorities after he allegedly kidnapped two Salina women at gunpoint last week.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on April 5, police responded to a home in south Salina following a report of a possible kidnapping. Two female acquaintances of Collier told authorities that he kidnapped them at gunpoint, returning them to the residence several hours later. Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Collier used a shotgun that he took from the home. They have yet to recover the weapon, he added.

Collier was serving parole in Salina for an attempted homicide that occurred in California in 2006, according to Capt. Forrester. Collier spent eight years in prison before his parole in June of 2016.

Collier now faces two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal threat, domestic battery, battery, two counts of criminal restraint, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Capt. Forrester said that the new charges will violate his California parole.