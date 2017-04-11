Riley County Arrests April 11

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Riley County on April 10, 2017. Officers listed a 24 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 58 year old male known to her touched her inappropriately when she was 15 years old. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center on April 10, 2017 at approximately 5:22 PM. Officers listed The Buckle as the victim when an unknown suspect took 6 pairs of jeans and left without paying for them. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $985.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape and criminal restraint in the southeast portion of Manhattan on April 10, 2017. Officers listed a 29 year old female as the victim when she reported that an unknown male lured her to an office with the promise of a job offer before preventing her from leaving and raping her. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, not additional information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and violation of a protection order in the southeast part of Manhattan on April 10, 2017. Officers listed an 18 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 21 year old male she had a protection order against entered her residence, took items, damaged her vehicle, and battered her in the process.

