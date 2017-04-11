Pour for a Paw this Saturday!

Raise your glass for the Animals on April 15 during the second annual Pour for a Paw!

Be there this Saturday to support the Riley County Humane Society at the Holiday Inn at the Campus. This wine and cheese themed fundraiser will feature a live and silent auction, and a raffle.

Wine, Cheese, and small bites will be served and a cash bar will be available. The event is $40 for the general public and $30 for students, military, and humane society members. All funds raised go directly to the animals!