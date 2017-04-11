Large controlled burn to take place Tuesday night in Pottawatomie County

A collaboration between 15 adjoining private land owners will be burning a total of 15,000 acres Tuesday into Tuesday tonight.

The area of the prescribed burn will be primarily between Blue River Rd/Dyer Rd to the west and Moody Rd to the east, running north of Green Valley and Junietta Rd with the possible inclusion of some grassland just south of Junietta and to the west of the Nelson’s Ridge Subdivision on Green Valley Rd. The burn area will stretch North all the way up to a property around the intersection of Highway 13 and Carnahan Rd.

Drivers will notice a large volume of smoke in the area, however, the winds hopefully will be pushing it to the east towards rural St. George and Westmoreland. The weather conditions today appear at this moment to be very favorable for this to occur safely and remain controlled.

If you come across a public roadway with limited visibility due to smoke, please either turn around or proceed with extreme caution if conditions allow. However, if you feel that you are witnessing a section of property burning that should not be (like your own or a neighbors that is not involved in this prescribed burn) please do not hesitate to call Pottawatomie County Dispatch on either their Non Emergency Line 785-457-3481 or of course 911 for an urgent emergency.