K-State Forensics team finishes season as one of top teams in nation

The Kansas State University Forensics Team started its month competing at the American Forensics Association National Individual Events Tournament at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. This year’s team placed 14th in team sweepstakes. The team’s effort was aided by a national championship by junior Logan Stacer. Stacer’s championship win in informative speaking is the team’s first national title since 2011.

This year’s American Forensics Association capped off an exceptionally successful regular season for the Wildcats. After placing in the top three in team sweeps at nearly every tournament during the season, K-State qualified 12 individuals in 38 events. Juniors Kristen Egger, Michelle Briggs and Stacer, as well as sophomore Macy Davis, led the team all qualifying five individual events. The team looks to build off its rapid rise in the rankings as senior Kerri Leinmiller-Renick is the only graduating member of the team.

Stacer also was elected as one of two national student representatives of the tournament. This honor comes after a year of serving as the vice student representative of the association’s District 3, which includes Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. As a national representative, Stacer will travel to Dallas in November for the National Communication Association convention to speak on behalf of the concerns of all students in the American Forensics Association.