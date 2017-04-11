Eagle Communications Honored for Excellence in “Employee-Ownership” Communications

Eagle Communications, Inc. has been selected by the ESOP Association as the winner of the 2017 Printed Materials Annual Award for Communications Excellence. The AACE Awards are sponsored each year by the Association to recognize the outstanding communications and educational programs of its members. The awards are presented each May at the ESOP Association’s Annual Conference in Washington to companies that have excelled in communicating the ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) and its meaning to the company’s employees.

This is the third time in the past four years Eagle has been recognized by the national ESOP Association in the Printed Materials category. This award recognizes excellence in the use of original, printed informational materials to explain or promote the company’s ESOP to employee-owners, customers, or community.

Eagle was also recognized for its Intranet. This award recognizes company Intranets that excel at educating the employee-owners about the company ESOP, and excel at spurring employee-owners to engage in the company’s ownership culture.

“We are excited to have been selected as a 2017 AACE Award winner by The ESOP Association,” Eagle President and CEO, Gary Shorman said. “We are proud to be an ESOP company and strongly believe in the power of employee-ownership and work hard to share that belief with all our employee-owners and our customers.”

The awards are split into two Divisions. Division A: 250 or Fewer Employees and Division B: Over 250 Employees. With 300 employee-owners, Eagle was among the smallest companies competing in the larger division.

AACE Award winners are chosen by a panel of five judges made up of both management and non-management employee-owners, each of whom has demonstrated active experience and interest in the field of ESOPs and employeeownership communications. Awards are based on: overall quality and quantity of employee-owner education, contributions of employee-owners, integration of the ESOP into company culture, frequency of ownership communications, involvement and/or response of employee-owners, encouragement of ownership attitudes, clear explanations, creative ideas, graphic design, and technical quality.