Casting calls for Big Brother 19 Today!

Casting for the popular CBS reality show Big Brother is set to get underway this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kite’s Bar & Grill.

According to Kite’s Marketing Manager Josie Murray, things started picking by noon.

“We’re already starting to get busy,” Murray said. “One drove from Denver and another from Connecticut, but we’re ready. There’s only 16 casting locations in the country and we’re one of them.

Those wishing to apply should enter the dance floor side of Kite’s for registration, fill out application for a number, and then wait to be called for audition, which will held on the back patio.

Murray says that Kite’s staff is all-hands-on-deck, expecting hundreds to attend following an outpour on social media.

“Apparently the Manhattan area has done really well casting for reality shows,” she said. “There’s something about the area that they really like about casting from here. We’re just excited because this event is bringing people from all over the state and different states to Manhattan. So we’re proud to show them what this wonderful town has to offer.”

Another casting call will be held in Pittsburg on Saturday, April 22nd from 2PM-5PM at Pittsburg State University Plaster Center.

You may also apply online at https://bigbrothercasting.tv/web/apply. The deadline for the online applications will be May 5.