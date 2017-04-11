ATID Showcase of Excellence set to get underway

The 13th Annual ATID Student Symposium is coming up this week inside McCain Auditorium and the Kansas State Student Union.

The annual symposium is a professional opportunity for prospective and current students to network with alumni and connect with professionals working in the apparel industry and interior design profession.

Dr. John McCarthy, director of the Center for Creativity and Change and is a professor in the Department of Counseling at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been invited as a keynote speaker. His presentation will focus on creative problem-solving and creative thinking.

The Showcase of Excellence runway show and mounted exhibit initiates the 13th annual Apparel, Textiles, and Interior Design Student Symposium. The runway show and mounted exhibit provides K-State students and students (grades 7-12) opportunities to be selected to show their work to industry professionals.