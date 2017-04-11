3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle ATV crash

SALINE COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Tuesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Lawson Constable, 18, Minneapolis, was southbound on Brookville Road two miles north of Brookville.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck an ATV driven by Jed Burr, 39, Salina.

The Chevy then traveled back into the right lane and struck a utility vehicle driven by Jordan Lindquist, 19, Brookvile.

The Chevy continued off the road, traveled through the ditch into a pasture, up a hill and then rolled back into the ditch.

Constable, Burr and Lindquist were transported to the hospital in Salina.

Burr and Lindquist were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.