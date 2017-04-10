Staley School of Leadership Studies partners with Harvesters to host mobile food pantry

HandsOn Kansas State will host its third mobile food distribution of the semester in conjunction with Harvesters Community Food Network of Topeka from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 14, in parking lot C-1 of the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.

The mobile food distribution is open to anyone in the Manhattan community, with fresh fruits and vegetables offered at no cost.

For more information or questions about the mobile food distribution on April 14, contact HandsOn Kansas State at 785-532-3670 or handson@k-state.edu.