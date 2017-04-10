Riley County Arrests April 10

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Elton Gaines Jr. was arrested in the 700 block of Allison Ave. on April 7, 2017 at approximately 6:20 AM. Gaines Jr. was arrested on Riley County District Court warrants for ID theft (x3), computer crimes (x4), and theft by deception (x3). Gaines Jr.’s total bond was set at $15,000.00. Gaines Jr. was not confined at the time of this report.

Brent Burleson, 58, of Eskridge, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 7, 2017 at approximately 1:10 PM. Burleson was arrested o n a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Burleson was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1400 block of Houston St. on April 7, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Officers listed Katrina Crosby, 19, of Manhattan, Alexander Kuntz, 23, of Manhattan, and Tabius Shorter, 18, of Ogden, Kansas, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect took multiple electronic items from their residence sometime in the morning of April 7, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $860.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 9400 block of Condray Rd. on April 7, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Officers listed Norman Lally, 67, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his workshop and took a 2009 camoflauge Yahama Rhino utility vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Curistal Harris, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1800 block of College Ave. on April 7, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Harris was arrested on multiple Riley County District Court warrants for domestic battery, probation violation (x4), and 3 Manhattan Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear. Harris’ total bond was set at $39,000, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Chad Tippetts, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of Sarber Ln. on April 8, 2017 at approximately 12:45 AM. Tippetts was arrested for burglary and transported to Pottawatomie County Jail, where he was issued no bond.

Devlin Knutsen, 21, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 800 block of Allison Ave. on April 8, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Knutsen was arrested for criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. Knutsen’s total bond was set at $2,000.00. Knutsen was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle injury accident in the 1900 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on April 8, 2017 at approximately 11:35 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a 1996 Mercury Cougar, driven by Jeanette Wyatt, 56, of Manhattan, had overturned and struck a power pole. Wyatt was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of her injuries. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident.

Officers filed a report for theft and making false information in the 2400 block of Greebriar Dr. on April 8, 2017 at approximately 11:55 PM. Officers listed Michael Rankin, 26, of Manhattan and Goblin Games as victims when Rankin reported that a suspect known to him took his Magic the Gathering Cards as well as other items and sold them to Goblin Games. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $4651.00. Jean Leblond, 36, of Manhattan, was arrested for theft and making false information. Leblond’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Leblond was not confined at the time of this report.

Sierra Benda, 22, of Manhattan, and Steiner Schneweis, 19, of Manhattan, were arrested in the 100 block of E. Park Rd. on April 9, 2017 at approximately 12:40 PM. Benda and Schneweis were arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior after a citizen reported they were engaged in sex acts in City Park in sight of the playground. Benda and Schneweis’ bonds were each set at $3,000.00, causing both to remain confined at the time of this report.

