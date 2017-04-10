Flint Hills 50 & Marathon This Weekend

Enjoy a beautiful run across the Flint Hills just outside of Manhattan this Saturday at the Flint Hills 50 and Marathon!

The marathon consists of one 26.2 mile loop around the course offering 4 aid stations along the course. The 50 miler consists of two 25 mile loops with 5 aid stations each loop. This is the area’s first ultra-marathon and first trail Marathon. Food and drinks will be available following the race. Every finisher will also receive a belt buckle with the specific race on every buckle.