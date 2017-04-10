Little Apple Post

Flint Hills 50 & Marathon This Weekend

Enjoy a beautiful run across the Flint Hills just outside of Manhattan this Saturday at the Flint Hills 50 and Marathon!95a43bbb-e4e9-4a99-b0f7-1fe3d287cf2e

The marathon consists of one 26.2 mile loop around the course offering 4 aid stations along the course. The 50 miler consists of two 25 mile loops with 5 aid stations each loop. This is the area’s first ultra-marathon and first trail Marathon. Food and drinks will be available following the race. Every finisher will also receive a belt buckle with the specific race on every buckle.

The event will run from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Green Valley Community Center. Cost is $75 per contestant with all proceeds supporting local schools cross country teams.