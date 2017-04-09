Kan. man faces 20-years in prison for clothing store, KFC robberies

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man has been arrested and charged in two robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

The Topeka Police Department assisted the FBI in arresting Joshua Alexander Musgraves, 24, Topeka, who is charged with two counts of commercial robbery.

An indictment filed in U.S. District court in Topeka alleges that on Jan. 6, 2017, Musgraves robbed Plato’s Closet, a clothing store at 1580 S.W. Wanamaker Road in Topeka.

The indictment also alleges that on Jan. 20, 2017, Musgraves robbed Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1812 N.W. Topeka Boulevard in Topeka.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The Topeka Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.