Tapingo Launches Delivery at K-State

Following the launch of Tapingo mobile ordering, the app will begin offering delivery today. Brought to Kansas State University by Housing and Dining Services and the K-State Student Union, Tapingo is the leading mobile commerce application for college campus dining services and makes eating on campus easier and more convenient than ever bef ore. Using Tapingo (which is free to download), users can browse menus, customize orders, pay, then have their items delivered or scheduled for pickup.

The first two deliveries are free for all Tapingo users, and subsequent orders can be delivered on-campus and within the surrounding 4 miles for an additional convenience fee. Participating locations include campus favorites, such as Chick-fil-A in the Union, Cornerstone Coffee in Wefald Hall, Einstein Bros. Bagels in Hale Library, JP’s Sports Grill in Jardine Marketplace and more. A complete list of Kansas State University locations accepting Tapingo orders can be found here.