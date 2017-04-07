Search continues for Kansas man accused in kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in the kidnapping of a Kansas City man who was last seen Monday.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 21-year-old Maro Sosa-Perea, of Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday with kidnapping and armed criminal action in the disappearance of Cristian Escutia.

The 19-year-old was last seen being shot at and forced into a sport utility vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri.

Court records say a witness told police that Sosa-Perea had said he was driving the vehicle when the victim was kidnapped. The witness said Escutia was forced out of the vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, and that at least two shots were fired at him.

Prosecutors want Sosa-Perea held on a cash-only bond of $150,000 when he is arrested.