Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to return from Afghanistan

More than 800 Soldiers with the 1st Combat Aviation
Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, are set to return soon from a nine-month
deployment to Afghanistan.
The “Demon” brigade deployed to Afghanistan in August 2016 as part of a
regular rotation of forces in support of Operation Resolute Support and
Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. While deployed, the 1st CAB formed Task Force
Victory, which made their presence known with 116 helicopters. Pilots,
maintainers and staff consisting of more than 1,100 Reserve and Active
component troopers all contributed to more than 36,000 flight hours in
combat. They advised the NATO mission on air threats and provided security
for distinguished visitors and members of Congress.
“I couldn’t be more proud of every member of Task Force Victory,” said Col.
John M. Cyrulik, commander of the 1st CAB. “We made a huge impact every day
we were in
Afghanistan.”
The “Demon” brigade conducted more than 700 operations during its
deployment, reducing indirect fire and improvised explosive devices at six
Coalition bases. Soldiers of the brigade flew nearly 200 medical evacuation
missions, saving the lives of U.S., Coalition and Afghan forces.
All members of the Demon brigade are expected to redeploy by the end of
April.