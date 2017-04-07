2 Kansas men charged with shooting, killing eagle

WICHITA – Two Kansas men were charged Thursday with shooting and killing a golden eagle, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release Friday.

Michael Dusin, 22, Phillipsburg, and Elijah J. Kuhlman, 22, Sharon Springs, are charged with violating the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. According to court documents, it is alleged the two defendants were driving around in Wallace County when they saw what they later described as a large, black bird. Dusin told Kuhlman to back up so he could take a shot at the bird. Dusin shot the bird and it fell to the ground.

On Dec. 12, a natural resource officer with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism investigating a report of a dead Eagle found the eagle’s remains in a field and two spent shotgun shells in the road. With the help of the Wallace County Sheriff, investigators identified a Ford F-150 pickup belonging to Kuhlman that had been seen in the area. An autopsy performed at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Ore., confirmed the Eagle’s remains contained 41 metal pellets.

If convicted, the defendants face up to a year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, he Wallace County Sheriff and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.