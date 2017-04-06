Royal Bunny Tracs 5K and Kids Rabbit Dash This Saturday

The annual Royal Bunny Tracs 5K and Kids Rabbit Dash is coming up this Saturday at Northeast Community Park in Manhattan.

5K registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with run/walk beginning at 8:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow after the 5K.

The Kids Rabbit Dash will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. There will be lots of activities for the kids with a carnival atmosphere beginning by 8:30 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will be provided with different age divisions.

Cost is $30 after and $5 Kids Rabbit Dash. All other events free. Proceeds support Royal Family KIDS of Manhattan, part of national network of camps and mentoring clubs for abused, abandoned and neglected kids in foster care system.