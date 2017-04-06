Riley County Arrests April 6

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from bei ng victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal threat in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. on April 5, 2017 at approximately 1:40 PM. Officers received a threat via social media, but quickly determined that the 17 year old female suspect lived out of state. For more information regarding this report, please see the April 5, 2017 press release.

