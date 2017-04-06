Pottawatomie Co. man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. on Thursday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Jeep Patriot driven by Michael C. Weaver, 70, St. George, was northbound on Blackjack Road at U.S. 24.

The Jeep pulled out in front of a westbound 1999 Chevy Classic 1500 driven by Sean P. Langston, 26, Wamego.

Weaver was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan.

Langston was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.