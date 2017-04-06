Little Apple Post

Growing concern: Post office reports more dog attacks in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Booming online retail sales are good news for the U.S. Postal Service, but its carriers are incurring a cost: more dog bites.

Dog attacks on postal workers rose last year to 6,755, up 206 from the previous year and the highest in three decades.

The Postal Service released figures Thursday as part of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which begins Sunday.

The popularity of Amazon and other internet retailers is changing consumer habits, from seven-day-a-week delivery to groceries at your doorstep. The high for attacks dated back to the 1980s, before maulings by pit bulls and other potentially aggressive dogs became a public issue.

Rank

City

2016

1

LOS ANGELES

CA

80

2

HOUSTON

TX

62

3

CLEVELAND

OH

60

4

SAN DIEGO

CA

57

5

LOUISVILLE

KY

51

6

DETROIT

MI

48

7

DENVER

CO

47

8

CHICAGO

IL

46

9

INDIANAPOLIS

IN

44

10

MINNEAPOLIS

MN

43

11

SAN ANTONIO

TX

42

12

PORTLAND

OR

41

13

DALLAS

TX

41

14

PHILADELPHIA

PA

40

15

COLUMBUS

OH

39

16

BALTIMORE

MD

36

17

PHOENIX

AZ

35

18

CHARLOTTE

NC

33

18

MEMPHIS

TN

33

18

FORT WORTH

TX

33

19

ST LOUIS

MO

31

19

SEATTLE

WA

31

20

SACRAMENTO

CA

30

20

KANSAS CITY

MO

30

21

BUFFALO

NY

28

22

BROOKLYN

NY

27

23

ST PAUL

MN

26

24

NEW ORLEANS

LA

25

25

CINCINNATI

OH

24

26

WICHITA

KS

23

26

OAKLAND

CA

23

27

LONG BEACH

CA

22

27

FLUSHING

NY

22

28

SAN JOSE

CA

21

28

LAS VEGAS

NV

21

28

AKRON

OH

21

29

OKLAHOMA CITY

OK

20

29

RICHMOND

VA

20

30

FRESNO

CA

19

30

WASHINGTON

DC

19

Los Angeles topped the list in 2016 with 80 attacks. It was followed by Houston with 62 and Cleveland with 60.

 