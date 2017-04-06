Fort Riley to host community forum

Fort Riley will host a community forum 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, April 7

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Riley’s Conference Center.

This community forum is designed to encourage soldiers and families to

explore the surrounding areas and learn more about regional attractions and

events.

Community participants include the Abilene Chamber, Council Grove Chamber,

Junction City Chamber/Geary County CVB, Manhattan Chamber, Paxico and

Wabaunsee County Chambers, Wamego Chamber, Fort Riley Family and MWR, and

Fort Riley Environmental Division.

Following the information fair, which is open to all and free, community

participants will inform 1st Infantry Division leaders and Fort Riley’s

newest soldiers about specific regional events and attractions.