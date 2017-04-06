3rd earthquake in 3 days reported in north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – A third earthquake this week hit north-central Kansas on Thursday.

The quake just after noon measured 3.0 and was centered approximately six miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported a 2.7 quake 9 miles southeast of Mankato just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Just after 1p.m. Tuesday a 3.4 quake was centered nine miles southeast of Mankato.

On Sunday, the USGS reported a 2.8 earthquake was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge at 6:15p.m.

The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake March 30, near Belle Plaine.

The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.