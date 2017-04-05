Volunteers needed for cardiovascular research study

The kinesiology department’s Clinical Integrative Physiology laboratory at Lafene Health Center is currently recruiting men and women ages 40-75 who are free of cardiovascular disease, and are currently engaged in low-to-moderate levels of regular physical activity.

Various non-invasive measures of cardiovascular health will be assessed in a single visit lasting approximately 90 minutes. Volunteers will be financially compensated for their time.

Please contact Shelbi Sutterfield at shelbis@k-state.edu for more information.

This study has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board and received approval No. 8425.