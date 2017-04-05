Riley County Arrests April 5

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Justin Kendrick, 20, of Burlington, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 4, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM. Kendrick was arrested on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Kendrick was given no bond. Kendrick was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of S. 3rd St. on April 4, 2017 at approximately 10:45 AM. Officers listed the City of Manhattan as the victim when an unknown suspect entered the parking garage and broke the windows of 14 fire extinguisher boxes and expended 11 fire extinguishers throughout the complex. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Claflin Rd. and Westport Dr. on April 4, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a 2000 Nissan X-Terra, driven by Arturo Cantu, 37, of Manhattan, was struck by a 2004 Toyota Highlander, driven by Yuan Lee, 66, of Manhattan. Arturo’s passengers, Matilde Cantu, 29, of Manhattan, and a 3 year old female, were transported to Via Christi for treatment and evaluation. Arturo was issued a notice to appear for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Sherri Henson, 48, of Council Grove, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 4, 2017 at approximately 1:35 PM. Henson was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Henson’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Henson was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal threat on April 4, 2017 at approximately 8:45 PM. Officers listed USD383 as the victim when a 15 year old male made threats on social media with a picture of a handgun. For more information regarding this case, please see today’s press release on a social media threat.

Montrel Vassar, 16, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. on April 4, 2017 at approximatley 2:45 PM. Vassar was arrested for battery of a school employee and battery on a law enforcement officer. Vassar was transported to the North Central Kansas Juvenile Detention Facility, where he was being held on no bond.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.