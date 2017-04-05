Police investigate 3rd Kansas armed robbery in 2 days

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a pair of Tuesday night armed robberies and searching for suspects.

Just before 10p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of West 6th Street and Florida Street in Lawrence. A 44-year-old male victim reported an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from him during an armed robbery. The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

Just after 11p.m. police responded to Wingstop, 2233 Louisiana Street in Lawrence after a black male wearing a grey colored hoodie and dark pants entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police don’t know if either of the two robberies are related to the robbery reported another armed robbery at a business on Iowa Street Monday evening.

Anyone who may have information related to either of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline 785-843-TIPS (8477).