MHS Principal responds to Tuesday evening social media threat

Below is a follow up email from MHS Principal Greg Hoyt sent to all MHS students and parents regarding a social media threat made by a student Tuesday evening…

Students, Parents, and Guardians –

I wish to follow up on the email sent early this morning regarding a vague threat made against Manhattan High School on social media last evening. While I don’t have a great number of details, there are some key points that I wish to convey with all stakeholders.

The facts are that law enforcement was informed last evening of a threat to Manhattan High made on social media that included the words “Don’t go to school tomorrow.” including a picture of what appeared to be hand guns. I was notified this morning shortly after 6AM that law enforcement was investigating and currently at the home of the suspect. All indications are that it is the act of a single individual. In coordination with local law enforcement and the School Resource Officer, additional RCPD units were on campus this morning during student arrival. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

As schools, we are not permitted to provide any information related to school imposed discipline. I want to ensure you that this is a serious matter, and it is being handled accordingly.

I do believe that Manhattan High School is as safe today as it was yesterday, a week ago, or a month ago. Unfortunately, we live in a day and age where tragedies occur frequently in many public settings, including but not limited to schools. USD 383 as a whole takes school safety seriously, and having a safe and supportive school environment is of the utmost importance to Manhattan High School.

Safety is the responsibility of ALL of us; students, teachers, classified personnel, administrators, parents, extended family members, and members of our community. We are thankful for those that report incidents of concern. Social media is also an integrated part of our daily lives, and certainly in the lives of our student population. In many instances, social media is used appropriately and for good. Unfortunately, often times rumors and misinformation are spread, and quickly, using social media platforms. Just as we ALL have a responsibility to ensure a safe environment, the responsible use of social media is an important piece of that. Please do not engage in spreading false information or rumors, as they only serve to complicate tense situations.

Parents and guardians are always given the opportunity to make judgments for themselves on whether or not students should attend school. We have many student absences today, which is quite unfortunate as it detracts from our primary purpose of preparing students for their future. It is my hope and desire that we may return to a more “normal” environment tomorrow.

As always, decisions are not made lightly regarding school operations. This has been a difficult four hours, but I want to reiterate that I believe that school is as safe today as it has been on any other day this year.

Thank you for your patience in this trying moment.

Greg Hoyt, MHS Principal

1st email:

Students, Parents, and Guardians –

At approximately 6:00 AM this morning, RCPD contacted me and informed me that they have been working most of the night on an incident that occurred on social media involving a Manhattan High student.

Using a social media platform, a message was posted stating “Don’t go to school.” with a picture or pictures of what appeared to be a handgun.

It is the belief of law enforcement that this was done by a single student and that no other students are involved, but are continuing to investigate.

At this point we believe that school is safe and will be safe today, but as always you have the right to keep your student at home if you choose to do so. MHS Administration and security will be on high alert today.

We appreciate the students and individuals that brought this to the attention of law enforcement. Social media serves a very good purpose in our society, and unfortunately it can also create huge disruptions to our lives.

If and when more information comes out, I will be sharing that with you.

Greg Hoyt, MHS Principal