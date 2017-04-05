FIT Closet Charity Golf Tournament This Month

The KSU Milling Science Club will be hosting a charity golf tournament this month to benefit the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Families in Transition (FIT) Closet. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on April 23rd at Colbert Hills.

Registration is $100 and includes course fee, unlimited driving range, lunch buffet, two drink tickets, and more!

There will be prizes for all skill levels and everyone has a chance to win! There will also be a longest drive contest, furthest putt contest and a closest to the pin contest.

A Bruce Weber autographed basketball and Collin Klein football will also be auctioned off for the charity.

About the Families in Transition Closet

The FIT Closet is USD 383’s means of providing many necessary essentials such as school supplies, shoes, clothes, hygiene products, etc. to homeless children and their families. This year, USD 383 will serve approximately 350 homeless children by the end of the school year.

This service is a 100% community supported project! Because of the ever increasing need, the FIT Closet has also opened its doors to assist not only just homeless students and their families, but also students and families struggling with daily living expenses.

The FIT Closet it located at 1609 College Avenue in the “White House” behind the College Ave. United Methodist Church. It is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings from 9:00 a.m. until noon and Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.