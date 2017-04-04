USGS: 2nd earthquake this week shakes Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY -A second earthquake this week hit Kansas on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake at 12:54 p.m. measured 3.4 and was centered approximately 5 miles, southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 6:15p.m. Sunday a 2.8 quake was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge.

The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake Thursday near Belle Plaine.

The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Tuesday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.