Riley County Arrests April 4

MANHATTAN, KAN.

Officers responded to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. for a report of an injury accident on April 3, 2017 at approximately 8:45 AM. When officers arr ived on scene, they found that a 2014 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hannah Mathies, 24, of Manhattan, struck the back of a 2008 General Motors bus, driven by Billy Howell, 76, of Manhattan. Howell and a passenger on the bus, Garry Cherry, 67, of Manhattan, were transported to Via Christ by EMS for their injuries. Mathies was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of S. 6th St. on April 3, 2017 at approximately 5:25 PM. Officers listed David Miller, 32, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took his 6 foot by 8 foot enclosed trailer. Miller reported the trailer stored his Stahl chainsaw, a power sander, and other miscellaneous hardware. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Jason Smith, 42, of Marquette, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 3, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Smith was arrested Salina Municipal Court warrant for 2 counts of probation violation and a Marshall County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Smith’s total bond was set at $11,388.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

