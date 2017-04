Join K-State’s Family Studies and Human Services Association, an official student organization, for a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. April 4 at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Stea kburgers, 229 McCall Road.

Bring in a copy of the PDF flyer or mention the Family Studies and Human Services Association at the time of your purchase and 15 percent of sales will be donated to the association. Make a purchase inside or at the drive-thru.