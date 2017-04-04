Illegal alien sentenced; brought meth to Kansas in a spare tire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man in the United States illegally has been sentenced after bringing a shipment of methamphetamine into Kansas inside a car’s spare tire.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Juan Antonio Herrera-Zamora was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Kansas City Star reports that Herrera-Zamora is a citizen of Mexico. He was found guilty last year.

Prosecutors say Herrera-Zamora brought 26 pounds of the drug into the Kansas City area by using the tire.

He was arrested at a Kansas City, Kansas, tire shop where the drugs were unloaded.

Law enforcement officers found a gun hidden in a baby’s diaper bag when he was arrested.