Adult Easter Egg Hunt This Weekend

Join the JW chapter of PEO this Saturday for the Inaugural Adult Easter Egg Hunt at City Park!

Prizes from the hunt include an iPad mini, Royals baseball tickets, K-State football tickets and gift cards to businesses around town! Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the event. Check-in starts at 7, and the hunt happens at 8! All those age 16 and up are welcome!

Tickets can be purchased from any JW member or at one of the following local businesses: CSL Plasma, Bowen Family Denistry, Wahoo Fire and Ice Grill, and Midwest Regional Agency (Wamego).

Proceeds from this event benefit the JW chapter of P.E.O., aimed at furthering women’s education opportunities.

Don’t forget to bring your own flashlight as the fun begins after sunset.