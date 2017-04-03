Riley County Arrests April 3

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

William Weber Jr., 27, of Berryton, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 31, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM. Weber Jr. was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Weber Jr.’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Brian Hoeh, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1200 block of Moro St. on March 31, 2017 at approximately 4:10 PM. Hoeh was arrested on on Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation, a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, and was also arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer. Hoeh was issued no bond on the failure to appear warrant, and a total bond of $6,000.00 for the probation violation warrant and for interference with a law enforcement officer. Hoeh remains confined at the time of this report.

Carl McClelland, 46, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 1, 2017 at approximately 9:40 AM. McClelland was arrested on a Clay County District Court warrant for failure to appear. McClelland’s bond was set at $30,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Crisis Center in Manhattan on April 1, 2017. A female reported that an unknown male called her and told her there was a bomb under the Crisis Center. Officers responded and were unable to locate any threat. The number was later determined to be a number used in prior scams. There was no threat to the public. Due to the nature of the victim in this case, no additional information will be provided. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Jared Smith, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2200 block of College Ave. on April 1, 2017 at approximately 4:30 PM. Smith was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for 3 counts of aggravated burglary and 3 counts of theft. Smith’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Smith was not confined at the time of this report.

Emily Elmore, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of Moro St. on April 1, 2017 at approximately 6:45 PM. Elmore was arrested on Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation. Elmore’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Elmore was not confined at the time of this report.

Anthony Conforti, 24, of Clay Center, Kansas, was arrested in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Rd. on April 1, 2017 at approximately 8:10 PM. Conforti was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle. Conforti was also arrested on a on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for probation violation. Conforti’s total bond was set at $6,000.00. Conforti was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the northwest part of Manhattan on April 2, 2017. Officers listed a 20 year old male as the victim when he reported that a 21 year old female known to him slashed the tires on his vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $530.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in the northwest part of Manhattan on April 2, 2017. Officers listed a 15 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 16 year old male known to her and 15 year old male known to her raped her while at a party. Due to the nature of the offenses listed, no additional information will be released.

Jessica McCurdy, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. on April 2, 2017 at approximately 9:35 PM. McCurdy was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCurdy’s bond was set at $5,000.00. McCurdy was not confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.