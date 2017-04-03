Preliminary hearing set for Kansas man accused of rape

PAWNEE COUNTY- A Kansas man was charged with in alleged rape case on Monday in Pawnee County.

James Thomas, 58, Hutchinson, appeared in custody Monday afternoon before a Pawnee County Judge.

The US Marshall Service arrested him at his home on March 30, 2017, without incident.

He is being held in the Ford County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Judge Cowell advised the defendant that the alleged crime occurred in Pawnee County on or about November 27, 2013.

The Complaint was filed by the Pawnee County Attorney Office on March 27, 2017. The charge is a Severity Level 1 Person Felony and carries a presumptive prison sentence between 147 and 653 months with the Kansas Department of Correction depending on the defendant’s criminal history.

A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for May 1, 2017.