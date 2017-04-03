Kan. man threatened co-workers, brought loaded gun to work

SALINA – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for alleged criminal threat.

Police say Kevin Struble, 24, Salina, threatened to kill his fellow Walmart employees after becoming upset during a break-time card game on March 26.

Two of the co-workers became concerned and alerted authorities after he threatened to kill them again on March 29.

Officers made contact with Struble while he was at work Saturday. They searched his vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun.

He was taken into custody and faces two counts of criminal threat, according to police.