First Friday Chow and Chat for military-connected students and staff

All current or former military-connected students or staff at K-State are invited to attend First Friday Chow and Chat hosted by the Institute for the Health and Security of Military Families.

If you have ever had a connection with the military — service members, veterans, spouses, military kids or siblings — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Coast Guard, N ational Guard, Reserve — you are welcome to attend.

On the first Friday of each month, the director of the Institute for the Health and Security of Military Families at K-State will serve free food — lunch or breakfast — but no MREs or mystery meat. The institute is here as a resource and we want to know how we can serve you.

You do not have to stay the whole time — chow will be served during the times below— and we’ll chat with anyone who comes by.

All events will be in 245 Justin Hall.

8:30-10 a.m. — or 0830 — April 7: Breakfast, probably donuts!

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or 1130 — May 5: Cinco de Mayo lunch.