Staley School of Leadership Studies announces 2017-2018 class of Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows

A select group of Kansas State University students will spend their senior year working on their leadership skills and potential through a program named in honor of the university’s College Football Hall of Fame coach, Bill Snyder.

The Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows Program is offered through the university’s Staley School of Leadership Studies.

“K-State head football coach Bill Snyder is known as a developer of leaders whose legacy continues to have a tremendous impact that extends far beyond the game of football,” said Marcia Hornung, director of the Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows Program and instructor of leadership studies. “Coach Snyder’s ’16 Goals for Success’ have been embraced by m any as guiding principles for success in life: in family, community and career. The Staley School, in partnership with K-State Athletics, is honored to offer a program to facilitate leadership development for students based on coach Snyder’s goals for success. Students were selected for the program based on their demonstrated leadership skills and potential.”

Snyder fellows will engage in a variety of leadership development workshops, activities and events during the 2017-2018 academic year, kicking off with an intensive retreat in May. The program honors Snyder and his dedication to Kansas State University, the Staley School of Leadership Studies, his players and the university’s students by continuing his work in developing high-impact leaders on campus, in their communities, in their states and beyond, Hornung said.

The following Kansas State University students, who will all be 2017-2018 graduates, have been selected for the Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows Program:

Makenzie Allison, junior in apparel and textile marketing, and Megan Kohman, senior in chemical engineering and biological engineering, both from Andover; Jake Phillips, sophomore in industrial engineering, Basehor; Abigail Friesen, senior in agricultural economics, and Michael Schiferl, senior in family studies and human services and psychology, both from Colby.

From Greater Kansas City: Andre Faison, junior in business management, Kenyanna Jones, junior in pre-veterinary medicine, Anna Kucera, senior in biological systems engineering, and Tori Tummons, junior in animal sciences and industry, all from Kansas City; Corey Kirkpatrick, senior in industrial engineering, Leawood; Kevin Hurt, senior in operations management and economics, Emily Polston, junior in gender, women, and sexuality studies, and Callie Reynolds, junior in psychology and gerontology, all from Olathe; Lauren Mertz, senior in advertising, Overland Park; Will Orth, junior in accounting, Prairie Village; and Anne Jewell, junior in public relations, Shawnee.

Hannah Fowles, junior in organizational and relational communication studies, and Emily Nine, senior in elementary education, both from Lansing; Morgan Dreiling, junior in entrepreneurship, Manhattan; Hannah Carlgren, senior in communication sciences and disorders, Newton; Zachary Doll, senior in computer science, Norwich; Lara Hoss, junior in family studies and human services, and Tracie Thibault, junior in biology, both from Salina; Aubrey Davis, junior in agricultural economics, Scott City.

From Topeka: Bryan Davis, junior in management information systems; Monica Garcia, junior in kinesiology; and Taylor Rand, junior in kinesiology.

Ty Brickell, junior in mechanical engineering, Valley Falls.

From Wichita: Jamie Crawford, senior in elementary education; Kamerin Redmon-Evans, junior in organization communication studies, and Tyler Strecker, senior in accounting.

From out of state:

Morgan Wolfe, junior in public relations, Monument, Colorado.

From Missouri: Grady Kay, senior in agricultural economics, Boonville; Alexander Carpenter, senior in computer science, Nick Edwards, junior in marketing, and Miranda Watson, junior in communication studies, all from Kansas City; Jacob Peters, senior in biological systems engineering, Kearney; and Deneisha Abercrombie, junior in animal sciences and industry, Raytown.

Ashley Anderson, senior in communication studies, Hickman, Nebraska; and Glenn Williams, junior in public relations, Coppell, Texas.

For more information on the Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows or to learn about how you can get involved or support the program, contact Hornung at 785-532-6085 or snyderfellows@k-state.edu.