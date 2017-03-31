Sheriff: 2 jailed for drugs after stopped for speeding on I-70

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

Just after 2a.m. Friday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on Interstate 70 at the U.S. 77/Kansas 18 exit.

Deputies arrested Colby Leigh, Madison, TN and Michelle Thompson, Nashville, TN on requested charges of Possession of Methamphetamines, Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana,

Leigh was also arrested on suspicion of Criminal Use of a Weapon, Speeding and No Proof of Liability Insurance.