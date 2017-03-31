Riley County Arrests March 31

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal threat and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on March 30, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM. Officers listed Larry McCallister, 34, of Ogden, and Denny’s Restaurant, as victims when McCallister reported that a suspect broke a window of the store and threatened to kill him when he escorted the suspect from the restaurant. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Tony Dennie, 58, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested in the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. for criminal damage to property. Dennie’s bond was set at $500.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Cerino Gonzalez, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on March 30, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM. Gonzalez was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for indecent liberties with a child. Gonzalez bond was set at $5,000.00. Gonzalez was not confined at the time of this report.

