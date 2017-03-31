Q Country 103.5 March Teacher of the Month!

The March winner of Q Country’s Teacher of the Month contest is Mr. Jordan Perez, second grade teacher at Lee Elementary.

Thanks to a submission from Venice Anaya, she and the rest of the class were treated to a pizza party from Little Caesar’s and treats from Freddy’s Frozen Custard. Most importantly though, Mr. Perez was recognized for his outstanding efforts in the classroom.

“It’s awesome,” Perez said. “It makes you feel appreciated, and that’s a huge thing in teaching. When you feel appreciated it really makes you put your effort in.”

Each Teacher of the Month winner receives a $250 check from Thrivent Financial to go toward classroom projects, and Mr. Perez says he’s already has some big plans in mind.

“My goal is to get flexible seating so the kids have opportunities to sit in other places other than chairs,” said Perez. “I want them to be comfortable and I want to utilize the space in my classroom.”

