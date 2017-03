Join Recreational Services for the second K-State Triathlon on Wednesday, April 5.

Participants may choose the heat time they wish to compete in.

Heat times are 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost is $10 for students and $15 for nonstudents, and includes a T-shirt.

Register in the Rec Services office.