Fort Riley hiring event coming to Junction City

A Fort Riley childcare-provider hiring event takes place April 6 from noon
to 4 p.m. at the Junction City Workforce Center. During the event,
applicants will be considered for all levels of child and youth program
assistant positions. The pay for these jobs ranges from $11.48 to $14.08
per hour.
The hiring event is a partnership between Fort Riley’s Directorate of Family
and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, commonly known as “MWR”, and
KansasWorks.
WHAT: Fort Riley Childcare-Provider Hiring Event
WHEN: Thursday, April 6 from noon to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Junction City Workforce Center, 1012 W. 6th Street, Suite A
WHO: Jobseekers with a high school diploma, GED or higher
WHY: Employees make $11.48 to $14.08 per hour, have access to
Fort Riley MWR programs and receive childcare discounts
Those interested in applying should attend the event ready to be
interviewed. To speed the hiring process, applicants should bring an
updated resume; high school diploma, GED or college transcripts; social
security card; and birth certificate or passport. Additionally, applicants
are encouraged to apply early at www.usajobs.gov, using keywords “NAF” and
“Fort Riley.”