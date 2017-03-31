Fort Riley hiring event coming to Junction City

A Fort Riley childcare-provider hiring event takes place April 6 from noon

to 4 p.m. at the Junction City Workforce Center. During the event,

applicants will be considered for all levels of child and youth program

assistant positions. The pay for these jobs ranges from $11.48 to $14.08

per hour.

The hiring event is a partnership between Fort Riley’s Directorate of Family

and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, commonly known as “MWR”, and

KansasWorks.

WHAT: Fort Riley Childcare-Provider Hiring Event

WHEN: Thursday, April 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Junction City Workforce Center, 1012 W. 6th Street, Suite A

WHO: Jobseekers with a high school diploma, GED or higher

WHY: Employees make $11.48 to $14.08 per hour, have access to

Fort Riley MWR programs and receive childcare discounts

Those interested in applying should attend the event ready to be

interviewed. To speed the hiring process, applicants should bring an

updated resume; high school diploma, GED or college transcripts; social

security card; and birth certificate or passport. Additionally, applicants

are encouraged to apply early at www.usajobs.gov, using keywords “NAF” and

“Fort Riley.”